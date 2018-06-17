Flash flooding washes out roads, opens 60 sinkholes in upper Michigan

Heavy rainstorms across the upper peninsula of Michigan washed out several roads and created more than 60 sinkholes, MLive reported Sunday.
Several roads were washed out in Houghton and Hancock, and the National Weather Service in Marquette declared a flash flood emergency for central and southern Houghton County.
"This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the weather service said on a Facebook post. "Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris. Residents have been asked to stay off the roadways until the water subsides and the debris has been cleared.”
The upper peninsula area has received up to 6 inches of rain since midnight, the National Weather Service said. One observer in Quincy Hill, recorded 6.72 inches of rain since midnight, WLUC reported.
Terrible flooding this morning in Houghton County! If you don't absolutely have to travel, stay put this morning! This was the scene at WUPPDR in Houghton. See more from my Facebook live report at: https://t.co/GKyvX1hgRr pic.twitter.com/SEQHPrY8nF— Keith Meyers (@UPTreefarmer) June 17, 2018
* Flooding in Houghton County https://t.co/hdzUPSiOQF Full coverage https://t.co/ZnQ5Qn18Vq pic.twitter.com/cPb1ZfsZ3e— Weather iCom (@Themebar) June 17, 2018
