  • Fleetwood Mac announces tour dates, discusses Lindsey Buckingham departure

    Fleetwood Mac has announced dates for its 2018 North American tour, weeks after the firing of Lindsey Buckingham.

    The band replaced Buckingham with Crowded House’s Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell, according to an April 9 statement

    “We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the group statement said. “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.

    “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

    According to the majority of the rock band -- Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood -- Buckingham’s departure came from a scheduling conflict over a world tour.

    “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November (2019),” Nicks told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop?”

    Instead, after meeting a month ago, the band decided to replace Buckingham and will go on a 52-date North American tour.

    Rolling Stone reported that the group isn’t willing to say Buckingham was fired, per se.

    “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned,” Fleetwood said. “Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in terms of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

    “Our relationship has always been volatile. We were never married, but we might as well have been,” Nicks said. “This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy. I want to get up every day and dance around my apartment and smile and say, ‘Thank God for this amazing life.’”

    Stevie Nicks of music group Fleetwood Mac pictured in 2018. Nicks and other members of the band discussed their upcoming tour and replacing Lindsey Buckingham in an interview with Rolling Stone.
    Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

    The dates for Fleetwood Mac’s North American tour are below. Most general public tickets go on sale starting May 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour starts in October in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and runs through 2019. More information is available at FleetwoodMac.com.

    Oct. 3: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

    Oct. 6: Chicago at United Center

    Oct. 10: Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)

    Oct. 12: Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena

    Oct. 14: Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena 

    Oct. 16: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

    Oct. 18: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center 

    Oct. 20: St. Louis at Scottrade Center

    Oct. 22 : St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

    Oct. 26: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena 

    Oct. 28: Milwaukee at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

    Oct. 30: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

    Nov. 1: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

    Nov. 3: Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

    Nov. 5: Toronto at Air Canada Centre

    Nov. 7: Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

    Nov. 10: Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

    Nov. 12: Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

    Nov. 14: Vancouver at Rogers Arena 

    Nov. 17: Tacoma, Washington, at Tacoma Dome

    Nov. 19: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

    Nov. 21: San Jose, California, at Center at San Jose

    Nov. 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center 

    Nov. 25: Oakland, California, at Oracle Arena

    Nov. 28: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

    Nov. 30: Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

    Dec. 3: Denver at Pepsi Center

    Dec. 6: Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center

    Dec. 8: San Diego at Viejas Arena

    Dec. 11: Inglewood, California, at The Forum

    Dec. 13: Inglewood, California, at The Forum

    Feb. 5: Houston at Toyota Center 

    Feb. 7: Dallas at American Airlines Center

    Feb. 9: Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

    Feb. 13: Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

    Feb. 16: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

    Feb. 18: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

    Feb. 20: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center

    Feb. 22: Columbia, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena

    Feb. 24: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

    Feb. 27: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena 

    March 3: Atlanta at Philips Arena

    March 5: Washington at Capital One Arena

    March 9: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall

    March 11: New York at Madison Square Garden

    March 13: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

    March 15: Hartford, Connecticut, at XL Center

    March 20: Albany, New York, at Times Union Center

    March 24: Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena

    March 26:  Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

    March 31: Boston at TD Garden

    April 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

