Missing Florida girl, 13, found safe, police say

STARKE, Fla. - UPDATE, 8:16 a.m. EDT Tuesday: Florida girl Kierston Chamberlain has been found safe, the Starke Police Department said early Tuesday.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Starke Police Department in Florida announced Monday evening that officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Kierston Chamberlain was last seen Monday morning "before walking off the Bradford Middle School campus," police said.
Kierston was wearing light-colored denim jeans, a purple zip-up jacket and black tennis shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about Kierston to call the Starke Police Department at 904-966-6161.
