Florida Little Caesars employee kills man in Halloween mask

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    HOLLY HILL, Fla. -

    A Little Caesars Volusia County, Florida, employee shot and killed a masked man who attacked him with a wooden post and scissors late Saturday, according to a police report. 

    Heriberto Feliciano, 28, was working at the pizza parlor in Holly HIll when he was attacked by a man wearing a "clown mask," police said. 

    The masked man, who police have not identified, hit Feliciano on the face and shoulder with a wooden post until it broke, and then tried to stab him with scissors, police said.

    Feliciano told police he was able to reach a gun on him and shot the man four to five times at close range, according to the police report. 

    The masked man was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he later died. 

