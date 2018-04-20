Florida man, 19, wins $15 million playing lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 19-year-old Florida man claimed a $15 million top prize in a new scratch-off game, Florida lottery officials announced Wednesday.
Quinn Kofler of Bonita Springs won the top prize in the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game, lottery officials said in a news release.
The scratch-off game, which costs $30, debuted on Feb. 26 and features eight top prizes of $15 million, which lottery officials said is the largest scratch-off jackpot in state history. There are also 20 prizes of $1 million.
Kofler traveled to lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and decided to take his winnings in a lump sum of $11,175,000, according to the statement. He bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Bonita Springs.
