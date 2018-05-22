  • Florida man at playground uses vulgarities to tell kids where babies come from

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly climbed on a piece of equipment at a playground and began yelling, using a vulgar description to tell children where babies came from, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct. The incident took place at Clearwater Beach and was witnessed by a police officer who was in the area, the Times reported.

    According to an arrest report, Ryan approached tourists and made inappropriate comments in an effort to get their male partners to confront him, the Times reported.

    "I watched (Ryan) walk over to the busy playground area and climb to the top of one of the children’s toys that was being occupied by children between the ages of 4 and 6," an officer wrote in the arrest report. "He then started shouting from the top telling the children that babies come out of women — and used a vulgar term in doing so.”

    According to court records, Ryan was adjudicated guilty and was fined $118. He was ordered to stay away from the park and then was released from custody, the Times reported.

