  • Florida man chugs beer during DUI stop, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. - A Florida man did not hide his thirst Thursday. When he eventually pulled over for deputies, he chugged a beer, investigators said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Daryl Royal Riedel told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators that, when he was scared when he was stopped and Deputy Anthony Lopez started to approach him, he was scared, so he drove off. Riedel, 48, has a suspended license, and had three previous DUI convictions with a fourth pending. 

    Lopez pursued Riedel, who pulled over after a brief chase. Riedel got out of his pickup truck holding a beer, which he then proceeded to chug. 

    Riedel was arrested and charged with felony DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and failure to submit a breath test. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man chugs beer during DUI stop, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Texas deputy repeatedly sexually assaulted 4-year-old,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Apple to offer 911 location feature in iOS12 update

  • Headline Goes Here

    Is the immigration separation policy new, where did it come from, where…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump border policy: How to help immigrant children separated from families