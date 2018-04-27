0 Florida man sets girlfriend on fire during argument, police say

A 55-year-old Gainesville man was charged with attempted murder after setting his girlfriend on fire Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Roosevelt Kitchen is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $1 million bond, The Gainesville Sun reports.

Police said they found the woman in a neighbor’s bathtub with “melted skin” from the gasoline poured on her, according to The Sun.

At about 11 p.m., Kitchen got into an argument with his girlfriend of four years after they were both drinking and using narcotics, police told The Sun.

The woman then left the apartment, returned and left again to sit on a neighbor’s porch, The Sun reports.

After Kitchen saw her, he approached her on the porch with a red gasoline can and doused her with it. A witness told police he heard Kitchen ask “Anyone got a lighter?” before he pulled one from his pocket and set the victim on fire.

The woman and her neighbor were unable to put out the flames and took off her burning clothes instead, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for her injuries and told authorities that Kitchen had threatened to set her on fire before.

