Florida man slams dog to ground, breaks its pelvis, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida man is behind bars after police say he abused a small dog and broke its pelvis during an altercation with a woman.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sean Booth Chidester, 35, of Marathon, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening after deputies posted his photo on Facebook and asked for the public's help to find him.
UPDATE: Man caught in animal cruelty case A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted Sean Booth Chidester, 35, of...Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Deputies said the owner of the dog, a miniature pinscher named Penny, said Chidester "picked up Penny above his head with arms fully extended and slammed the dog to the ground from the top of a set of stairs." The woman took the dog to an animal hospital, where a vet discovered "multiple fractures" to its pelvis and possible nerve damage, deputies said. The vet also said Penny may not be able to urinate without a catheter, deputies said.
Chidester, a convicted felon, is being held on an animal cruelty charge. His bail was set at $50,000.
