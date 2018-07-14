0 Florida pastor arrested for taking photos up woman's dress

DELTONA, Fla. - A former pastor was arrested on charges of video voyeurism after a member of a Deltona church reported that he took a photo up her dress when she was in his office with his children after a Sunday service, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Kenyon Jr., 31, of Lakeland, was arrested Thursday afternoon the week after a warrant was issued for his arrest, deputies said.

The 41-year-old woman told a deputy that the incident happened when she attended Sunday service on April 8 at the Church of Christ of Deltona on Providence Boulevard.

The victim said she was meeting with Kenyon in his office, along with his children, and he asked her to put his youngest child into a car seat. The victim said that when she bent over, she felt skin against her leg, turned around and found Kenyon bent over directly behind her.

Deputies said the victim noticed Kenyon was holding his cellphone and it had a red light on.

Deputies say when the woman and members of the church confronted him about it he called it a misunderstanding and said he had a "pornography problem."

When they confronted the pastor about it again 11 days later, deputies said the pastor had some sort of spiritual awakening and confessed to the act saying a "dark moment" came over him.

They say he claimed to delete the photo and he was promptly dismissed from the church.

“Church staff reported he had no unsupervised contact with children at the church, and the church had not received any complaints about any inappropriate behavior with children,” a news release said.

Anyone with information about other incidents involving Kenyon is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenyon was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday after posting $2,500 bail.

