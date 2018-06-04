  • Florida pedestrian seriously injured when kayak falls off vehicle

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man was seriously injured when a kayak fell from a vehicle and struck him as he walked along a Pensacola road Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

    Marshall Fundaburk, 28, was walking east on the paved shoulder of Lillian Highway and walking against traffic, the Pensacola News Journal reported. A kayak fell from a vehicle that also was traveling east.

    The kayak hit the shoulder before striking Fundaburk, the News Journal reported.

    The vehicle did not stop, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

