0 Florida police chief's brother accused of molesting girl for three years, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: Edward Mina is not entitled to a bond, according to the state, because the child sex crimes he’s charged with are alleged to have taken place when the victim was younger than 12, according to Channel 9's Shannon Butler.

Orange County deputies released new details Wednesday about the arrest of the brother of Orlando police Chief John Mina.

Edward Michael Mina, 51, was arrested Tuesday on child sex charges, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.

Mina was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of sexual battery on a child under 12, and lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, jail records said.

Investigators were notified of the allegations Tuesday by a school resource officer.

The girl told investigators at age 10 she was molested every day for three years by Edward Mina. She said he began kissing her and he was "teaching me how to kiss."

The girl said the kissing later turned into molesting, investigators said.

The girl told investigators that he would discuss his sex life with her and show her pornography, deputies said.

The girl said that Edward Mina would tell her, "Never tell anyone what I do to you. It's our little secret," deputies said.

The girl agreed to have a recorded phone conversation with Edward Mina and told him she told a friend about the molestation. He said to her, "If you tell them the truth, I'm going to go to jail for a long time," deputies said.

The girl said said the abuse stopped when she was 13 years old.

Chief John Mina released the following statement: “These are extremely serious and disturbing criminal allegations. At this time, I am most concerned with the welfare and privacy of the child involved and won't be making any further comment.”

Channel 9 isn't providing further details about the arrest in order to protect the identify of the girl.

Edward Mina was set to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon, but his court appearance was canceled. Eyewitness News is working to figure out why.

Edward Mina is in the county jail without bail.

WFTV Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said Edward Mina's relationship with his brother adds an extra step for the jail and there hasn't been a decision yet if he'll be moved to a different jail.

