0 Florida woman gets 18 years for 1998 baby kidnapping

A Florida judge imposed an 18-year sentence for Gloria Williams on a charge of kidnapping and five years for a second charge of interfering with custody. Both sentences will run at the same time and Williams is getting credit for 511 days of time served.

However, law and safety expert Dale Carson said it’s possible Williams could get out of prison sooner depending on her behavior.

“Typically in a circumstance like this, she’ll serve 85 percent of the time -- or roughly 15 years. Still that’s a long time to be in custody,” said Carson.

Williams’ supporters sat motionless after the hearing ended. They stared at the judge’s bench as people filed out of the courtroom.

The entire hearing lasted less than five minutes.

Williams raised Kamiyah Mobley as her own child in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo. In January 2017, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Mobley was found in South Carolina. Williams was arrested, jailed, and eventually extradited to Jacksonville.

Mobley’s biological father spoke about moving on and healing. His mother Velma Aiken, Mobley’s grandmother, also spoke with the media.

“Thank God and we’re glad it’s over with where I can start my grandmama days and love my grandbaby,” Aiken said.

It’s unclear if Mobley will be able to contact Williams while she’s incarcerated. Prosecutor Alan Mizrahi said he doesn’t believe there’s any legal prohibition for their contact.

Carson said Williams waived her right to appeals after she pleaded guilty to both charges back in February.

11 a.m. update: Kamiyah Mobley's father Craig Aiken thanked God for the safe return of his child and the Jacksonville community for its support after Kamiyah's kidnapper was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The judge said Gloria Williams' sentence reflects how long Kamiyah's parents were without their child after the 1998 kidnapping.

Aiken said there are no winners in this case. He said he wants to focus on mending his family and supporting his daughter.

