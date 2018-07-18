Ford recalling 550,000 Fusions, Escapes because vehicles could unexpectedly roll away

DETROIT - The Ford Motor Co. issued two safety recalls Wednesday affecting 550,000 Fusions and Escapes that could suddenly roll away when parked, the company said in a press release.
Ford believes that a faulty shifter cable bushing is responsible for the problem in 2013-16 model year vehicles and said it will replace the bushing for free.
In the meantime, Ford is urging owners to use the parking brake to make sure the vehicle is secure when parked.
“If the parking brake is not applied, a degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash,” the company said in a statement.
Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the malfunctioning part.
