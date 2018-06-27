Former Fox News executive Bill Shine accepts post in Trump White House, reports say

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has accepted a senior post at the White House, according to media outlets.
Previous reports indicated Shine was talking with President Donald Trump about the job of communications director, vacated by Hope Hicks in March, but CNN is reporting Shine has likely accepted the position of deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.
It's official: Source tells @kaitlancollins that Bill Shine has accepted a senior position in the Trump administration. The source said, however, that Shine is not expected to be named comms director, but will likely become deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 27, 2018
The White House has not yet confirmed the hire and reports indicate details have not yet been finalized.
Shine, who joined the network at the beginning in 1996 as a producer for “Hannity & Colmes,” was co-president of Fox News when he was forced out last year in the wake of the network’s sexual harassment scandal.
Shine is reportedly good friends with Sean Hannity, who in turn is friends with Trump. The trio was spotted golfing together at Mar a Lago in March, according to The New York Times.
Our story coming soon on Bill Shine, who golfed with Hannity - his close friend - and Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March. Shine likely to be named comms Director shortly. Delay has been partly on his end.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 27, 2018
Hannity has been pushing Trump to hire Shine for months, according to news reports.
A formal announcement is expected by the end of the week.
