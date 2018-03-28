0 Former girlfriend accuses R. Kelly of grooming 14-year-old as ‘sex pet'

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends is speaking out about their relationship, accusing the singer of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, according to a new BBC3 documentary that aired Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Kitti Jones, 34, made the accusation against her ex-boyfriend in a BBC3 documentary titled “R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,” which explores the 51-year-old’s private life and rumors about his alleged sexual relationships with underage girls, according to The Guardian.

The woman said she dated Kelly for two years beginning in 2011 and was “groomed” by him. During their relationship, she claimed she was forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a “sex dungeon.”

“I was introduced to one of the girls that he told me he ‘trained’ since she was 14. Those were his words,” she said. “I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his ‘pets’.”

An ex-girlfriend has accused singer R. Kelly of grooming a 14-year-old as his "sex pet" in a new BBC3 documentary. Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jones alleged that the unnamed girl had to “crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me, and he said, ‘This is my (expletive) pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.’”

She called Kelly “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally.”

“I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself knowing that he’s taking control over other people,” Jones said.

In the documentary, Kelly’s ex-manager, Rocky Bivens, revealed he attended a secret wedding between Kelly and R&B star Aaliyah when she was 15 and he 27.

Kelly has denied the marriage in the past.

While Kelly and his representatives have not responded to the latest allegations, he has denied previous claims of sexual misconduct and violence against women.

A 2007 BuzzFeed News story said the Grammy-winning artist “held women against their will in a cult” at his homes in two cities, including one in metro Atlanta, claims which he dismissed. In 2008, he was acquitted on 14 charges of making child pornography and has reportedly made out of court settlements with various other women.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.