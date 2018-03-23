  • Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The former mayor of a California city was arrested Thursday for violating the terms of a protective order issued against him, KTXL reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Anthony Ray Silva, 43, who was the mayor of Stockton, faces charges of being in possession of a registered gun at his home. The protective order, issued by Amador County, mandated that he was ineligible to own a gun, KTXL reported.

    “Mr. Silva was unaware of this legal restriction and was in possession of legally registered weapon,” Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, said in a statement. “That is the basis of his arrest."

    Arrest records show that Silva was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

    Silva reached a plea deal last August after facing misdemeanor charges that he illegally recorded a game of strip poker played among teenage camp counselors at his Stockton kids camp in Amador County in 2015 and contributed to the delinquency of minors by providing alcohol to them, KTXL reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former mayor of California city arrested for violating protective order

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen extends successful Broadway run…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soaps and paint pollute air as much as car emissions, study shows

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Iowa family of 4 found dead in Mexico

  • Headline Goes Here

    Martin Luther King Jr.: How the world heard the news of his assassination