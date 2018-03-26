  • Former MLB All-Star Albert Belle arrested on indecent exposure, DUI charges

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Former major-league slugger Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Arizona on charges of indecent exposure and driving under the influence, ESPN reported.

    Belle, 51, a five-time All-Star who played for the Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox from 1989 to 2000, was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to jail records.

    The Maricopa Sheriff's Office booked Belle, 51, on two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapor/combo, and another count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, ESPN reported.

    Belle had a .295 career average and led the American League in RBIs three times. 

    Belle has had legal problems before. In 1997, he settled a class action suit after he was accused of chasing kids with his car and bumping one after they egged his house, ESPN reported. In 2006, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years' probation after admitting to stalking his former girlfriend, ESPN reported.

