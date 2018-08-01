0 Former NASCAR driver sued by ex-wife, mother-in-law over hidden cameras

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle took the stand Monday in the civil case filed against him.

Biffle's ex-wife and her mother are suing him for installing hidden cameras at his estate on Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina, WSOC reported. The women claim Biffle recorded them on hidden cameras installed in bedrooms and bathrooms, and showed the video to other people.

Biffle denied doing anything inappropriate in court on Tuesday and said his wife knew the cameras were there.

The man who installed many of the cameras took the stand on Monday.

He claimed Biffle wanted the cameras installed because he thought someone might be stealing from him, Racing News reported. The man claimed Biffle told him to install certain cameras when his wife wasn’t home. He also said Biffle had him install cameras in a second home where Biffle’s wife would care for their child.

Biffle testified briefly before court went into recess Monday.

Biffle won the NASCAR Busch Series title in 2002 and picked up 19 NASCAR Cup Series race wins in his 15-year career, according to Racing News.

Biffle’s last NASCAR Cup Series win came on August 19th, 2012 at the Michigan International Speedway.

This lawsuit raises serious questions over home surveillance and what's allowed in your own home.

Generally speaking, legal experts told WSOC you can have hidden cameras but not in a place where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as a bedroom or bathroom.

