Former NBA player J.J. Hickson charged with armed robbery in home invasion

SENOIA, Ga. - Former NBA player James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, was arrested Friday night in connection with an armed robbery in Senoia, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Hickson was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.
Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion Friday night, Coweta sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed.
At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Yarbrough said.
A number of personal items were allegedly taken and someone was attacked during the incident, Yarbrough said.
Another department took Hickson into custody, and he was turned over to Coweta County afterward.
Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia and attended North Carolina State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 19th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
He would go on to play for the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards throughout his eight-year NBA career. He most recently played basketball overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team in 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}