Freight train hits tractor-trailer stuck on tracks

A train carrying freight smashed into a tractor-trailer that had become stuck on tracks Monday night, and the impact was caught on tape.
Liv Fowler was taking a walk when she saw the truck get stuck at the crossing, ABC News reported.
The driver, according to ABC News, was able to get out of the truck but it was too late for the train to stop.
The CSX train had three locomotives and 162 freight cars. It was on the way from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee, ABC News reported.
A train employee had minor injuries, police said.
