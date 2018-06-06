Frosé at Taco Bell? Restaurant tries to lure millennials with frozen rosé wine

Say hello to the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, Taco Bell’s new frozen rosé wine now available at select cantina-style restaurants.
The California-based fast-food chain announced the millennial-friendly boozy drink as part of a limited test launch this summer.
Taco Bell is testing its own frosé, which means we have reached peak frosé https://t.co/47OSTBfLkV pic.twitter.com/dfl0rRO8Lg— Eater (@Eater) June 6, 2018
Taco Bell’s $7.99 16-ounce frosé is made with a couple of ounces of Charles & Charles rosé wine blended with a combination of berry flavors for “a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat” as “refreshing as it is fabulous,” the restaurant told Thrillist.
As of Wednesday, the new Instagram-worthy drink is only available at the Chicago Loop and Newport Beach Cantina locations. But there’s a chance the company will roll out the new item to more restaurants in the coming months.
Last year, Taco Bell announced an expansion of 300-350 new cantina-style locations between 2017 and 2022. The restaurants are known for selling margaritas, sangria, beer and other alcohol-infused concoctions in addition to Taco Bell’s popular late-night food options.
A total of 2,000 new locations are slated for Taco Bell by 2022, according to the company website.
