  • Frosé at Taco Bell? Restaurant tries to lure millennials with frozen rosé wine

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Say hello to the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, Taco Bell’s new frozen rosé wine now available at select cantina-style restaurants.

    The California-based fast-food chain announced the millennial-friendly boozy drink as part of a limited test launch this summer.

    Taco Bell’s $7.99 16-ounce frosé is made with a couple of ounces of Charles & Charles rosé wine blended with a combination of berry flavors for “a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat” as “refreshing as it is fabulous,” the restaurant told Thrillist.

    As of Wednesday, the new Instagram-worthy drink is only available at the Chicago Loop and Newport Beach Cantina locations. But there’s a chance the company will roll out the new item to more restaurants in the coming months.

    Last year, Taco Bell announced an expansion of 300-350 new cantina-style locations between 2017 and 2022. The restaurants are known for selling margaritas, sangria, beer and other alcohol-infused concoctions in addition to Taco Bell’s popular late-night food options.

    A total of 2,000 new locations are slated for Taco Bell by 2022, according to the company website.

