0 Funeral home owner faces criminal charges after cremation mix-up

A Middle Georgia man thought his mother would rest in peace after her funeral service in January.

However, the man learned that cremated remains he had buried weren’t those of his mother, the Telegraph of Macon reported.

Now, a Johnson County funeral home owner is facing criminal charges after he allegedly gave the man the wrong remains.

The situation began when John Hall Brantley, owner of Brantley Funeral Home in Wrightsville, contracted the man, whose identity was not released, to cremate his mother, the GBI told the newspaper.

From January to May, the crematory tried to get in touch with Brantley about cremains it had done for him, but could not do so. The crematory then got in touch with the son, listed as next of kin.

The son was puzzled because "in their minds, mom has been buried," GBI spokesman Scott Whitley said.

Eventually, the son realized what was up. He contacted Wrightsville police, who called in the GBI.

The urn has been disinterred, and the GBI will try to determine whose remains were in it.

In a search of the funeral home, GBI agents said they found three unlabeled containers with cremated remains inside.

