'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title

“The Mountain” now sits on the throne as the world’s strongest man.
Hafthor Bjornsson, the powerlifter from Iceland who also stars in “Game of Thrones,” won the 2018 World's Strongest Man contest Sunday after winning three of the final weekend's six events in Manila, Philippines, Bleacher Report said.
Bjornsson plays the role of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on “Game of Thrones.” Capping his first appearance in World’s Strongest Man competition, Bjornsson finished second in the 20-ton truck pull before winning the loading race to clinch first place.
The victory made Bjornsson the first athlete to win World's Strongest Man, Europe's Strongest Man and the Arnold Strongman Classic in the same calendar year, Bleacher Report said.
