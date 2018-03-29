  • Gator's got the answer: Family uses alligator for gender reveal

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PONCHATOULA, La. - A Louisiana family has pushed the envelope for its gender reveal.

    They used an alligator. 

    But it was no big deal for Mike Kliebert. He’s a gator wrangler, trainer and tour guide with the nickname, “T-Mike, the Gator King,” WGNO reported.

    So how did he use the gator for the big reveal?

    >> Read more trending news 

    Kliebert opened the gator’s jaws and fed him a hollowed-out watermelon. The gator chomped down and blue jello came out, WGNO reported

    The video has gone viral with more than 91,000 shares and 6.8 million views.

    Related video: 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gator's got the answer: Family uses alligator for gender reveal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of Parkland gunman pleads guilty to trespassing at shooting scene

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating man's death from anti-diarrhea medication ingredient

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cheetah hitches ride during African safari

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dangerous ibuprofen-like pills linked to 4 overdoses, authorities warn