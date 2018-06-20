0 George Clooney, Amal Clooney donate $100,000 to help immigrant children separated from families

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are donating $100,000 on behalf of their foundation to help immigrant children who have been separated from their families under the Trump administration.

In a statement to People, the couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last year, said, “At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood. We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.

“Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.”

The Young Center, founded in 2004, works to have children in immigration proceedings seen as children, keeping their best interests in the process.

“This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” The Young Center’s executive director, Maria Woltjen, said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time.”

The donation is the latest from the couple, whose foundation has also sponsored the resettlement of Syrian and Yazidi refugees in the U.S. and the opening of eight public schools in Lebanon for Syrian refugee children. In February, the couple donated $500,000 to Parkland shooting survivors.

For more information on how to help families separated at the border, click here.

