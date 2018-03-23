0 George Clooney writes open letter to Parkland students: ‘Amal and I stand behind you'

Student journalists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have taken over The Guardian’s website ahead of the March for Our Lives.

The school’s Eagle Eye newspaper is covering event, in which students will march in Washington, D.C., to advocate for action against gun violence.

>> Read more trending news

The newspaper reached out to politicians and celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, who donated $500,000 to the march, for an interview.

“They turned us down on the interview, but we loved the letter George sent us back,” the Eagle Eye staff said.

Related: George, Amal Clooney donate $500K to Parkland survivors; Oprah matches amount

In his letter to the students, Clooney said he and his wife, Amal Clooney, are “100 percent” behind the movement and will be at the March on Saturday. Clooney also emphasized that the march is for the students, and offered options for coverage.

“Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment,” Clooney wrote. “Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people.

“You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you.

“Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you.

“You make me proud of my country again.”

The full letter can be read at TheGuardian.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.