  • Georgia deputy 'shakes it' in lip sync challenge

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    A Georgia deputy put his stamp on the law enforcement lip-sync challenge.

    >> Read more trending news

    Anthony Heard is a deputy with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office. He posted a video on his Facebook page of himself dancing and singing (well, lip syncing) to Luke Bryan's "Shake It" -- and he did just that.

    Just watch for yourself on his Facebook page.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories