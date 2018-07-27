Georgia sheriff's 'Lip Sync Challenge' video has much deeper meaning, takes on domestic violence

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - It's the challenge going around the internet. Police departments across the country have participated in the "Lip Sync Challenge," including several from metro Atlanta.
But the Pickens County Sheriff's Department put out their version that has an important message: domestic violence.
The video starts off with deputies dancing and having fun, but quickly changes tone and shows a very realistic version of a domestic violence incident.
Warning, the video may be disturbing for some and can be seen here.
The video had more than 1.3 million views in the 19 hours since it was posted, with more than 47,000 shares.
