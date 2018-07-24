  • Georgia woman's search for owner of Marine Corps ring found on Florida beach goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A Georgia woman's search for the owner of a Marine Corps ring she found while visiting a Florida beach has gone viral.

    According to WTVT, Suzanne Rogers found the ring, engraved with "PLT 1041 6/30/17" and "EL," while visiting Florida's Siesta Key on Sunday.

    Rogers quickly took to social media to try to track down the ring's owner.

    "Friends will you please share this post?!" she wrote on Facebook. "I found a Marine Corps ring on Siesta Key Beach today in Florida. I’m hoping to find the owner before we leave this week! Please share! If this is your ring, please message me! From what I can tell they were in platoon 1041 from Parris Island 2017. Please help me find the owner!!"

    She also shared the message on Twitter.

    By Tuesday morning, the posts had been shared hundreds of times.

    If you have information about the ring's owner, please send Rogers a Facebook message or an email.

