Girl, 3, contracts bacterial infections on Florida beach

Aaliyah Casola celebrated her birthday with a party at the beach last weekend. Now the 3-year-old is fighting two bacterial infections caught while splashing in the water at Key Biscayne, her mother said.
Aaliyah was hospitalized with impetigo and cellulitis she caught at Crandon Park, the Miami Herald reported.
"There are significant scars," her mother Anais Monteagudo told WPTV. "I was scared because I didn't know if it was going to impact her internally."
The beach had been closed for high levels of fecal contamination and reopened days before Aaliyah’s beach birthday party, the Herald reported.
A doctor told Monteagudo that other people have come in with similar issues after swimming in Key Biscayne.
"They said that there's been a lot of cases from Key Biscayne that are coming in with infections,” Monteagudo told WPTV. “A lot of kids.”
