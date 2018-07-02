0 Girl dies after inflatable trampoline bursts, sending her flying 20 feet into air

NORFOLK, United Kingdom - A young girl has died after an air-filled trampoline burst, sending her 20 feet into the air.

It happened at the Bounce About play area at Gorleston beach in the United Kingdom on Sunday, The Telegraph reported.

First responders were called to the scene after there were reports of a child, estimated at being 4 years old, being “thrown from a bouncy castle.” They found the child in cardiac arrest and administered CPR. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, The Telegraph reported.

An eyewitness told Sky News that they heard a bang as the inflatable exploded.

A girl who died after a bouncy castle "exploded" in Norfolk was a three-year-old from Suffolk https://t.co/MjsIJGtH3P — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 2, 2018

The owner of the play area, Curt Johnson, said the trampoline exploded because of the heat, The Mirror reported. Meteorologists in the area said the temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius around the time of the accident, or about 66.5 degrees Fahrenheit, The Telegraph reported. Some said that it was as high as 21 degrees Celsius or 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit, Sky News reported.

But another inflatable business owner said that the claims of heat causing the trampoline to explode isn’t true.

The owner, who was not identified, told The Telegraph, “I’d estimate 20,000 inflatables have been hired out this weekend. This is vanishingly rare. And they’re shipped off to Spain, to Argentina - this wasn’t the heat.”

He believes that one of the ties that connects the internal structure to the bed of the trampoline may have broken, causing the internal chambers to rupture and causing the trampoline to explode, The Telegraph reported.

Police are investigating and have cordoned off the area, Sky News reported.

