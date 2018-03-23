  • Girl shot in Maryland school shooting taken off life support, dies

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    One of two victims of a school shooting in Maryland has died. 

    Jaelynn Rose Willey, 16, was taken off of life support Thursday. She died a few hours later at 11:34 p.m. Thursday night, WRC reported.

    Willey was injured earlier this week when a student with whom she had a previous relationship shot her in the head in the hallway of Great Mills High School, WRC reported.

    Officials with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced Willey’s death Friday morning, WBAL reported.

    She was one of nine children in the Willey family. Family members said she helped take care of the other children every day, WRC reported.

    The gunman died after he and a school resource officer exchanged gunfire; however, officials have not released if it was the officer’s shot that killed the teen gunman, or if he killed himself, WBAL reported.

    Another student, Desmond Barnes, 14, was shot in the leg, WRC reported. He was released from a hospital Wednesday, WBAL reported.

