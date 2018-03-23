0 Glen Campbell's widow opens up about the family feud over his estate

The widow of country music legend Glen Campbell is telling her side of the story in the legal battle over her late husband’s estate. Kim Campbell also addresses allegations that she barred his children from seeing him.

Campbell is breaking her silence on the legal battle currently playing out in court over her late husband’s reported $50 million fortune. Several of the country crooner’s older children have claimed their step-mother barred them from seeing their father when he was in an Alzheimer’s care facility in Nashville. She’s denying the allegations.

“I never ever denied them a visit — ever,” Campbell told “Inside Edition.” “They never, ever called me to see how he was doing or if they could help.”

Three of the musician’s older children, including his eldest son, Travis, have filed a lawsuit seeking what they claim is their piece of the family fortune. They were left out of their father’s will, and Kim Campbell says she had nothing to do with that decision.

“That was all done in 2002, and that was a choice that was made by Glen — not me — and there were reasons for it,” she said.

Campbell also claimed Travis Campbell did not visit his father in the 20 years before the superstar’s death in 2017. She said the allegations against her by the children have been difficult.

“It has been very painful and hurtful. It’s a nightmare to have people on the internet threatening to kill you because they think you are this horrible person who wouldn’t let people visit, which is totally false,” she said.

Campbell is also speaking out about her husband’s former girlfriend, country star Tanya Tucker, who released a song about him titled “Forever Loving You,” following Campbell’s death last year.

“This Tanya Tucker, who dated my husband for a hot minute 35 years ago, going on TV the day after my husband dies, [promoting] ‘Forever Loving You,’ [and] exploiting my husband,” the angry widow said.

The proceeds from that song benefit Alzheimer’s disease research, and Tucker maintained her motives were pure in writing and releasing the song.

A statement from Tucker’s press rep reads, “Tanya has nothing but love in her heart for the entire Campbell family. Tanya released ‘Forever Loving You’ last year in tribute to Glen and to raise awareness for all those suffering with this heartbreaking disease.”

Meanwhile, Kim Campbell is moving forward with her advocacy work for Alzheimer’s patients and their families. She has teamed up with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation and ride service Lyft to help provide transportation for people with the disease who are participating in clinical trials.

“It’s devastating to lose someone to this disease. It’s heartbreaking, but I want to bring something positive out of it,” she said.

