  • Golden State Warriors sweep Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 for NBA championship title

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Golden State Warriors won their second straight NBA title Friday night, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 20 and a triple-double.

    Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease.

    The Warriors sweep might drive Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James from his home again to chase championships.

    >> Read: Would LeBron James leave the Cleveland Cavaliers?

    James finished Game 4 with 23 points.

    He walked off the court with over 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter and did not stay to shake hands with the other players.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Golden State Warriors sweep Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 for NBA…

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured in Special…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ohio man indicted in stabbing death of 22-month-old son

  • Headline Goes Here

    Record 172 children killed by flu this season, highest number in more…

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-year-old asks NBA commissioner for earlier tipoff in NBA Finals,…