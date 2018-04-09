0 Goo Goo Dolls going on ‘Dizzy Up the Girl' 20th anniversary tour

The Goo Goo Dolls are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Dizzy Up the Girl” with a tour.

Billboard reported that the alt-rock band is embarking on the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour this fall. The group announced the tour Monday with a promotional video. The nearly 30-date tour starts Sept. 30 in Phoenix and ends Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

The band, made up of vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and vocalist and bassist Robby Takac, will perform the 1998 album in its entirety. According to a news release, there will also be other favorites from the band’s discography.

“Dizzy Up the Girl” is considered the album that propelled the group into the spotlight, although the Goo Goo Dolls had success before then. The single “Iris,” which was originally written for the soundtrack of the 1998 movie “City of Angels,” was later included in the album. It was a No. 1 single and helped “Dizzy Up the Girl” go four times platinum.

The dates for the “Dizzy Up the Girl” 20th anniversary tour are below. More information on tickets and VIP offers can be found at GooGooDolls.com.

﻿Sept. 30: Phoenix at The Van Buren

Oct. 2: Houston at House of Blues

Oct. 3: Dallas, at House of Blues

Oct. 5: Saint Louis, at The Pageant

Oct. 6: Indianapolis, at Old National Centre

Oct. 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 9: Atlanta, at The Tabernacle

Oct. 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 12: Philadelphia, at The Fillmore

Oct. 13: Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Oct. 15: New York, at Beacon Theatre

Oct. 16: Red Bank, New Jersey, at Count Basie Theatre

Oct. 17: Boston, at House of Blues

Oct. 19: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Oct. 20: Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Oct: 21: Toronto, at Rebel Complex

Oct. 23: Detroit, at The Fillmore

Oct. 24: Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 26: Chicago, at Chicago Theater

Oct. 27: Minneapolis, at State Theater

Oct. 28: Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater

Oct. 30: Denver, at Paramount Theater

Nov. 1: Salt Lake City, at The Depot

Nov. 3: Seattle, at The Paramount Theater

Nov. 8: San Diego, at House of Blues

Nov. 9: Los Angeles, at Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 18: Las Vegas, at The Joint

