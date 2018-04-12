  • Gorilla, trainer go viral with mimicking moves

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TAMPA, Fla. - A gorilla and his human trainer show how deep a connection the pair have.

    Busch Gardens Tampa Bay posted video of the routine that Bolingo and his animal care specialist Rachel go through, WTVT reported.

    When Rachel Hale does a handstand, Bolingo mimics the feat, WFTS reported.

    Park officials said in the Facebook post, “This type of training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible.”

    Hale works with primates like the park’s gorillas and chimpanzees, WFTS reported.

    “He is often times goofy, energetic and intelligent and because of this, my goal each and every day is to find new ways to keep him engaged. He’s picky about what interests him, so the session that you are seeing in the video is me having to think outside the box for new ideas,” Hale told WFTS.

