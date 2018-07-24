0 Grandma was right, it could be dangerous to shower during a storm

Were you ever told not to shower or bathe during a thunderstorm, all because you could be hit by lightning? Well, it turns out that the old wives tale could be true.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that it could be dangerous to shower when it’s storming.

“If your house is struck, lightning tends to go through the wires or the plumbing, so that means anything that’s plugged into the wall or connected to an outside wire could become energized. Any plumbing in your house is vulnerable to a lightning strike,” John Jensenius told the “Today” show.

Jensenius is a lightning safety specialist working for the National Weather Service.

He also suggests not using a sink, shower, bathtub, dishwasher and washing machine. Also avoid anything plugged into the wall like lamps and corded phones.

The National Weather Service also says to stay away from doors and windows that have small leaks around the sides. That could let lightning in. They also say stay off the porch in a storm.

Also be aware for your pets. A dog house outside won’t offer enough protection. Dogs that are chained to trees or kept in metal runs can be in danger of lightning strikes.

But lightning doesn’t have to hit your building to be transferred inside.

Dr. Mary Ann Cooper, the director of the Lightning Injury Research Program, says it can hit 50 to 100 feet away and still be conducted into the house, the “Today” show reported.

So when is it safe to go back to normal routines? Experts say wait at least 30 minutes after a storm passes.

So far for 2018, there have been 15 confirmed deaths from lightning in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

For more on lightning safety, click here.

