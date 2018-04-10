Grandmother sentenced to 10 years in pit bull attack that killed toddler

A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter months after her grandson was killed by pit bulls on her property, according to court records.
Sandra Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, according to the plea deal she made last month in Hart County Superior Court. She was initially charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.
On Aug. 1, Adams was outside her Hartwell home with her 20-month-old grandson, Paris, when two pit bulls ran out the back door, knocked Adams down and attacked the child.
Adams took the dogs back inside the home and rushed Paris to an urgent care facility. Paris was pronounced dead nearly 30 minutes after the attack.
Adams has been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance maintaining disorderly animals, The GBI said at the time of her arrest.
