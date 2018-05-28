0 Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding

COMMERCE, Ga. - An old adage claims that if it rains on your wedding day, you’ll be showered with good luck. But too much rain may put a damper on any wedding, especially one that is held outside.

Marcus and Diana Joseph were married earlier this month at Grant Hill Farms in Commerce, Georgia. They watched the weather forecast that promised that rain showers were going to dry up after a few minutes. The few minutes became a half hour, “Good Morning America” reported.

>> Read more trending news

Instead of moving the ceremony inside, the groomsmen came up with an idea to keep the bride dry.

Diana told “Good Morning America,” “They said, ‘Why don’t we walk out with our bridesmaids? Once we all get down the aisle, we’ll come back up and cover you as you walk back down.’”

That’s exactly what they did. They all had white umbrellas that they held over Diana and her father as they walked down the aisle. The best man held Diana’s dress out of the water so it wouldn’t get soaked.

A bride is protected from 'pouring' rain, thanks to groomsmen https://t.co/uJOgBbR1PJ pic.twitter.com/SXc36OtVUv — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 27, 2018

“I was completely covered -- me and my dad,” she told “Good Morning America.”

Marcus said he chose his groomsmen for a specific reason.

“If something were to happen to me, I know that each one of the guys can be someone Diana can go to if she needs to,” Marcus told “Good Morning America.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.