Gwen Stefani announces Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency

    Gwen Stefani is the latest pop singer to head to Las Vegas for a residency show.

    The singer, “The Voice” coach and fashion designer is headlining “Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl” inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting this summer.

    The residency was announced in a news release Tuesday.

    “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Stefani said in a statement. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

    Stefani joins Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Blink-182, Lady Gaga and a host of other musicians who have or will have residencies in Vegas.

    Shows will be on select dates from June 2018 to March 2019. 

    Tickets for the 25-date residency go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. PDT on Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages and meet and greets are available and $1 of every ticket sold will go toward the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which gives medical treatment to children in Nevada and the surrounding area. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com/Gwen.

    Dates for the residency are below and at GwenStefani.com.

    June 2018: 27, 29, 30 

    July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 

    Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31 

    Feb. 2019: 27 

    March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

