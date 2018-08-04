‘Harry Potter' movies returning to theaters for $5; tickets on sale now

“Harry Potter” fans can relive all of the best moments of the series on the big screen starting at the end of this month -- for only $5.
Cinemark will host special screenings of all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies to honor the 20th anniversary of the U.S. release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J.K. Rowling, according to a press release.
There will also be screenings of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” based on Rowling’s latest book.
The movies will be shown from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. Tickets went on sale Friday and are $5 per film.
Fans can also purchase a limited-quantity festival pass for $25 to have access to all nine movies, all week long.
The festival pass also includes a collectible keychain, special refillable cup and commemorative festival badge.
A complete list of participating locations can be found here.
