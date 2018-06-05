Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, criminal sex act charges

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.
Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office, according to The Associated Press.
JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein arrives back at court to face rape charges. More: https://t.co/zp8FaucueU pic.twitter.com/eAKfF2fLD5— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 5, 2018
Weinstein turned himself in to authorities last month. He was charged with one count each of first-degree rape, third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.
His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial.
He has denied allegations that he forced himself on women. His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, last month challenged the credibility of the alleged victims and said his client is confident that he’s going to clear his name.
Dozens of people have accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from allegations of rape to claims of sexual harassment, after the Times published a report last year detailing complaints made against Weinstein over nearly three decades. Weinstein, who co-founded entertainment company Miramax, was ousted from his position at The Weinstein Company in the wake of the Times report.
New York police opened an investigation into Weinstein in 2015, after a Filipina-Italian model told officers that she was groped by Weinstein without consent. Authorities later said they declined to press charges in the case because of a lack of evidence.
Police said last year that they were working to learn of any additional complaints against Weinstein.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}