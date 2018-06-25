0 Heather Locklear arrested again for attacking cop, EMT

LOS ANGELES - Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested a week after she was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation.

E! News reported that Locklear, 56, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. TMZ first reported the news, saying that the original 911 call was for a disturbance.

>> Read more trending news

According to TMZ, a family member called 911. Law enforcement sources said police first went to Locklear’s home around 6 p.m. for another disturbance but it was determined that no crime occurred.

Related: Actress Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, police say

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told Fox News a deputy responded to a 911 call after 11 p.m. and that Locklear was “heavily intoxicated” and “arguing with other subjects at the residence.”

“The responding deputy believed it was necessary to separate her from the others,” a department spokesperson told Fox News. “In the process of trying to separate her, she battered the deputy. There was no injury to the deputy. That action caused her to get arrested.”

Related: Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault on officer

Locklear was taken to a hospital before she was booked in jail, where she is being held on $20,000 bail.

In February, Locklear was arrested on similar charges when police responded to a domestic violence call at her home. She reportedly kicked and struck three deputies. She was also arrested on one count of domestic violence.

On June 17, Locklear was hospitalized when she reportedly threatened to hurt herself.

A representative for Locklear has not commented on Sunday’s arrest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.