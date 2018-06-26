0 Heather Locklear rushed to hospital a day after arrest

LOS ANGELES - A day after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer and EMT, actress Heather Locklear was reportedly rushed to the hospital for a possible overdose, according to People.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the actress was hospitalized on Monday hours after she was released on bail. She was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

“We did go to her house this afternoon about 3 p.m. along with fire department and ambulance personnel and when everyone arrived on scene they determined that it was a medical issue and a patient was transported from the house to a local hospital,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET.

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow would not tell CNN who was transported to the hospital.

On Monday, People reported that Locklear planned to return to the hospital to get treatment after her arrest. Last week, emergency personnel came to Locklear’s home when a family member reportedly called 911 and said Locklear was looking for a gun to shoot herself.

“Heather is currently stable,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “She didn’t want to leave her home (Monday) afternoon to get further treatment that she had agreed to get earlier in the day. Authorities were called when Heather said she had taken prescription medication and there (were) concerns she had taken more than she had been prescribed. The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

In February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and suspicion of assault on an officer.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.