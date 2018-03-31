  • Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder 'wants a body' on his record

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Unbeaten WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder told a radio talk show host Friday that he wanted “a body on my record,” ESPN reported.

    During “The Breakfast Club” radio show in New York this week, Wilder (40-0, 39 knockouts), a devastating puncher, repeated controversial comments about killing another fighter in the ring,

    "I want a body on my record. I want one. I want one, I really do," Wilder said. "That's the 'Bronze Bomber,' he wants one. I always tell people, ‘When I'm in the ring, like I'm the 'Bronze Bomber.' Everything about me changes. I don't get nervous, I don't get scared, I don't get butterflies, I don't have no feelings towards the man I'm gonna fight.

    Wilder’s comments come more than a month after the death of Scott Westgarth, who died a day after defeating Dec Spelman in a 10-round fight, ESPN reported.

    Westgarth was knocked down during the fight and collapsed in his dressing room after doing post-fight interviews, ESPN reported.

    Also during “The Breakfast Club” broadcast, Wilder talked about a ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka in January 2016.

    "I thought I had one (body) one time, like I said, with Szpilka, because he wasn't breathing when he hit the canvas," Wilder said. "Somebody's gotta go. I want that on my record, because when I'm in that state on mind, like I ain't myself."

    Wilder has held the WBC title since beating Bermane Stiverne in January 2015. In his most recent fight, Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz on March 3 by a TKO in the 10th round, according to Bleacher Report.

