Heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder 'wants a body' on his record

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder told a radio talk show host Friday that he wanted “a body on my record,” ESPN reported.
During “The Breakfast Club” radio show in New York this week, Wilder (40-0, 39 knockouts), a devastating puncher, repeated controversial comments about killing another fighter in the ring,
"I want a body on my record. I want one. I want one, I really do," Wilder said. "That's the 'Bronze Bomber,' he wants one. I always tell people, ‘When I'm in the ring, like I'm the 'Bronze Bomber.' Everything about me changes. I don't get nervous, I don't get scared, I don't get butterflies, I don't have no feelings towards the man I'm gonna fight.
Wilder’s comments come more than a month after the death of Scott Westgarth, who died a day after defeating Dec Spelman in a 10-round fight, ESPN reported.
There’s no hiding behind this mask. It has an energy about it that I feed off of. 👺⚡️That’s why I wear it to the ring every fight. I feed off it’s energy until that bell rings. The rest is history. #BombZquad #TheMaskChoseMe #Facts pic.twitter.com/f7YPO5M3Pr— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) March 23, 2018
Westgarth was knocked down during the fight and collapsed in his dressing room after doing post-fight interviews, ESPN reported.
Also during “The Breakfast Club” broadcast, Wilder talked about a ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka in January 2016.
"I thought I had one (body) one time, like I said, with Szpilka, because he wasn't breathing when he hit the canvas," Wilder said. "Somebody's gotta go. I want that on my record, because when I'm in that state on mind, like I ain't myself."
Wilder has held the WBC title since beating Bermane Stiverne in January 2015. In his most recent fight, Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz on March 3 by a TKO in the 10th round, according to Bleacher Report.
