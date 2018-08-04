0 Here's a sneak peek of Facebook's dating app

There are several dating apps for singles to choose from, and Facebook could soon be one of them.

Earlier this year, the company announced the product at its F8 Developer Conference, and is internally testing the app.

Evidence of the feature recently appeared on Twitter, thanks to independent app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating.



I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's "pre-launch" ;) pic.twitter.com/VQFHUJIkuX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 3, 2018

“This product is for US Facebook employees who have opted-in to dogfooding Facebook’s new dating product,” a screenshot read. “The purpose for this dogfooding is to test the end-to-end product experience for bugs and confusing UI. This is not meant for dating your coworkers.”

The image also noted employees were instructed to use “dummy data” for their dating profiles, and that the information would be deleted before a public launch.

Other photos show options to list the user’s gender, location, and the gender of people the user is interested in.

While The Verge confirmed that Facebook is testing the product, it did not provide any other details. However, during the F8 Conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups.”

