Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you

Facebook knows a lot about their users, and now there is a way to find out everything the social media platform knows about you.
Facebook stores data on everything you do on the social network. That means every single interaction you have since you joined including your friends, your messages, status updates and more.
According to CNBC, you can now download your own archive to see what all they know, and what others can find out with unauthorized access.
Here’s how to download your Facebook archive:
- Go to Facebook.com/settings
- Click "Download a copy of your Facebook data."
- Click "Download Archive."
- Facebook will alert you when your archive is ready.
- Click "Download Archive" again, and a zip file will download to your computer.
- Browse through that archive by opening each file inside the folder.
Once you review the file, you'll find see the entire history of your life on Facebook.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
