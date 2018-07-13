  • Here's how to get a $15 voucher if you didn't get a Build-A-Bear on Pay Your Age Day

    By: Kara Driscoll, WHIO.com

    Build-A-Bear is offering a $15 voucher for customers who didn’t make it through the line during Thursday’s Pay Your Age promotional event.

    The event caused chaos at malls across the U.S. and Canada. Build-A-Bear shut down lines after an overwhelming response in which parents stood in long lines wrapped around malls to get a stuffed toy for the cost of their child’s age.

    The deal was only available for members of Build-A-Bear’s Bonus Club.

    Customers who were turned away in line, or missed the sale completely, can instead get a $15 voucher.

    Here’s how to claim your voucher:

    There is a limit of one coupon per Bonus Club account. It is valid for in-store purchases only. 

    The voucher is good through Aug. 31, 2018.

