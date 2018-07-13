High-heeled Crocs cause uproar on Twitter

It’s Friday the 13th, which can bring about bizarre events -- including Crocs’ launch of a high-heeled version of its divisive shoe.
The Cyprus Heel, which mixes the classic Crocs look with an open toe and chunky heel, is now for sale on Amazon.
Prices range from $80 to $225.
The shoes come in various colors including black, white and pink. There are also some available in leopard print.
The new shoes are getting mixed reviews from users on Twitter.
There are so many sad things going on in the world right now. We didn’t need to add high heel crocs to the list. #crocs pic.twitter.com/8PdWE15YaC— StilettoNinja (@bonheurchasse) July 12, 2018
Crocs just released a pair of HIGH HEELS and people are having none of it https://t.co/S39CJYX1JG— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) July 13, 2018
Crocs-inspired platforms have been bravely stepping onto the fashion runway since 2017.
Fashion house @Balenciaga just elevated Crocs to new heights. Here's a first look at the shoe they sent down the runway today in Paris. pic.twitter.com/JQzVtG6cbT— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) October 1, 2017
Balenciaga’s version of the platformed Crocs sells for over $850 on its site.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}